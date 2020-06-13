/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
38 Accessible Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mira Villas
6 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1335 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Peccole Ranch
22 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Chateau Nouveau
33 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Summerlin South
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Rhodes Ranch
15 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Rhodes Ranch
34 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,189
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,092
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
9 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Rhodes Ranch
5 Units Available
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Sahara
26 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$965
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sovana
28 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,107
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Cheyenne Hualapai
22 Units Available
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhodes Ranch
3 Units Available
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
$
Sovana
1 Unit Available
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated January 6 at 06:02pm
1 Unit Available
Solana
8400 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community just minutes away from scenic Red Rock Canyon, Boca Park and Tivoli Village. Units have private balcony, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have access to pool, spa and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated January 6 at 06:52pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Esplanade
8777 W Maule Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1547 sqft
Units have upgraded kitchens, butler pantry, custom cabinetry and formal dining area. Private balcony or patio. Gated access community offers pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse with media lounge. Close to shopping, schools and hospitals.
Results within 10 miles of Summerlin South
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
204 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Tivoli
4650 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,022
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1180 sqft
Located in dynamic northwest Las Vegas, Tivoli offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to U.S. 95 makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and other parts of the valley.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1078 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Coronado Ranch
28 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Desert Shores
8 Units Available
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1177 sqft
Large balconies with Las Vegas views. Chef's kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and islands. In-unit washers and dryers. State-of-the-art gym, coffee bar, on-site garages and outdoor lounge areas. Just off I-95 at W. Cheyenne Ave.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,087
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1120 sqft
Torreyana sits in Vegas' Spring Valley neighborhood, just between 1-15 and 215 Beltway. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, refrigerators and ceiling fans. This is a pet-friendly community with two on-site pools.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1080 sqft
This community has two swimming pools, a coffee bar, hot tub, and many other amenities. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gas fireplaces. Property is just moments from Downtown Vegas, Walmart and the Target shopping center.
Similar Pages
Summerlin South 1 BedroomsSummerlin South 2 BedroomsSummerlin South 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSummerlin South 3 BedroomsSummerlin South Accessible ApartmentsSummerlin South Apartments with Balcony
Summerlin South Apartments with GarageSummerlin South Apartments with GymSummerlin South Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSummerlin South Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSummerlin South Apartments with Parking