All apartments in Reno
Find more places like
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments

1350 Grand Summit Dr · (775) 204-3484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Mae Anne Avenue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV 89523
Mae Anne Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 075 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 245 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 281 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Unit 022 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Reno, NV. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Reno, with easy access to Northwest McCarren and I-80, Vizcaya Hilltop is just minutes away from University of Nevada, Reno, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Reno has to offer. (+more)

Vizcaya Hilltop provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a pool and spa, renovated fitness center, and renovated clubhouse with pool table and business center. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Reno. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments have any available units?
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,332 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments have?
Some of Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments offers parking.
Does Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments has a pool.
Does Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments have accessible units?
No, Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr
Reno, NV 89523
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury PlacesReno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NVSun Valley, NVCarson City, NVIncline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne AvenueWells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View CemeteryVirginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno