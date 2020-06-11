All apartments in Reno
Reno, NV
Aspen Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Aspen Ridge

1555 Ridgeview Dr · (775) 235-0345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV 89519
Lakeridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 163 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 099 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 256 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 011 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
parking
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: up to 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Pet breed restrictions apply, no weight restrictions.
Parking Details: 1 Carport per leased unit and all uncovered spots are on a first come first serve basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Ridge have any available units?
Aspen Ridge has 10 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspen Ridge have?
Some of Aspen Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Ridge offers parking.
Does Aspen Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Ridge has a pool.
Does Aspen Ridge have accessible units?
No, Aspen Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Ridge has units with dishwashers.
