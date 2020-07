Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more. Veranda at the Park offers classic and newly renovated floorplans with the comfort and convenience you'll want in your home. This includes a seasonal swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, reserved parking and a professional on-site management and maintenance team.