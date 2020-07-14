All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Skyline Canyon

3300 Skyline Blvd · (775) 431-2744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV 89509
Skyline Boulevard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 189 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 270 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 171 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skyline Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
e-payments
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
concierge
conference room
courtyard
game room
internet access
media room
Welcome to Skyline Canyon

If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you. Centrally located on Skyline Boulevard, you’re just minutes away from shopping, entertainment, restaurants, walking trails and freeways. We have some of the most desired views in town overlooking scenic Reno, Nevada. You’ll feel right at home when you enter our newly remodeled apartments. We added some special designer features that include an in-home washer and dryer, gas fireplace, over-sized balconies, french doors and crown molding. Everything you want is all right here at Skyline Canyon where we offer unparalleled amenities including a spacious clubhouse with spectacular views and a fireplace to help you unwind. There is a billiards table, a sauna and three sparkling pools, including an indoor pool for those chilly Reno nights. Call today or stop in to meet the new Skyline Canyon team and explore what’s new. A place you will want to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space, Assigned Covered Parking: $10.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Skyline Canyon have any available units?
Skyline Canyon has 6 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Skyline Canyon have?
Some of Skyline Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skyline Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Skyline Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skyline Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Skyline Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Skyline Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Skyline Canyon offers parking.
Does Skyline Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Skyline Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Skyline Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Skyline Canyon has a pool.
Does Skyline Canyon have accessible units?
No, Skyline Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does Skyline Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skyline Canyon has units with dishwashers.

