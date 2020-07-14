Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly concierge conference room courtyard game room internet access media room

Welcome to Skyline Canyon



If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you. Centrally located on Skyline Boulevard, you’re just minutes away from shopping, entertainment, restaurants, walking trails and freeways. We have some of the most desired views in town overlooking scenic Reno, Nevada. You’ll feel right at home when you enter our newly remodeled apartments. We added some special designer features that include an in-home washer and dryer, gas fireplace, over-sized balconies, french doors and crown molding. Everything you want is all right here at Skyline Canyon where we offer unparalleled amenities including a spacious clubhouse with spectacular views and a fireplace to help you unwind. There is a billiards table, a sauna and three sparkling pools, including an indoor pool for those chilly Reno nights. Call today or stop in to meet the new Skyline Canyon team and explore what’s new. A place you will want to call home!