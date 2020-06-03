All apartments in Reno
Reno, NV
Siegel Suites - Senator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

Siegel Suites - Senator

136 West 2nd Street · (775) 502-8073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV 89501
Downtown Reno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Shower Only · Avail. now

$928

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 0.5 Bath · 160 sqft

Unit Studio Apartment Shared Bath · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In Downtown Reno!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.05 ***

Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
Large Studio Apartments
Fully Furnished and Unfurnished apartments
Bad Credit Ok
No Long-Term Lease Required
Weekly or Monthly Payment Options
Mini Fridge & Microwave
Free Premium Cable TV
WiFi Available
Free Utilities Included
On-Site Laundry
Walk to Casino and Restaurants
Easy Freeway Access
On Reno Bus Line
Apartment in Heart of Downtown Reno
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
136 West 2nd st. Reno, NV 89501

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Senator have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Senator has 2 units available starting at $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Senator have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Senator's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Senator currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Senator isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Senator pet-friendly?
No, Siegel Suites - Senator is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does Siegel Suites - Senator offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Senator does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Senator have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Senator offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Senator have a pool?
No, Siegel Suites - Senator does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Senator have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Senator does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Senator have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Senator does not have units with dishwashers.
