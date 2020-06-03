Siegel Suites - Senator

Amenities

Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In Downtown Reno!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.05 ***



Apartment Home Features & Amenities:

Large Studio Apartments

Fully Furnished and Unfurnished apartments

Bad Credit Ok

No Long-Term Lease Required

Weekly or Monthly Payment Options

Mini Fridge & Microwave

Free Premium Cable TV

WiFi Available

Free Utilities Included

On-Site Laundry

Walk to Casino and Restaurants

Easy Freeway Access

On Reno Bus Line

Apartment in Heart of Downtown Reno

Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites

136 West 2nd st. Reno, NV 89501



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



No Pets Allowed



