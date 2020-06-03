Siegel Suites - Senator

Amenities
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In Downtown Reno!
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.05 ***
Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
Large Studio Apartments
Fully Furnished and Unfurnished apartments
Bad Credit Ok
No Long-Term Lease Required
Weekly or Monthly Payment Options
Mini Fridge & Microwave
Free Premium Cable TV
WiFi Available
Free Utilities Included
On-Site Laundry
Walk to Casino and Restaurants
Easy Freeway Access
On Reno Bus Line
Apartment in Heart of Downtown Reno
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!
Additional Information:
Siegel Suites
136 West 2nd st. Reno, NV 89501
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
No Pets Allowed
