Siegel Suites - Nevadan

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In the Heart of Downtown Reno!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.05 ***



Apartment Home Features & Amenities:

Newly renovated studio apartments

Spacious two bed units available

Fully furnished or unfurnished apartments

Bad Credit OK

No long-term lease required

Weekly or monthly payment options*

Free premium cable TV

New flat-screen TVs

Free utilities included

Full size refrigerator & microwave

Multiple guest laundromats on site

On-Site security

Elevator Access

Beautiful views

On Reno bus line

High-speed wireless internet

Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites

133 North Virginia St. Reno, NV 89501



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2610469)