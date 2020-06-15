All apartments in Reno
Siegel Suites - Nevadan
Siegel Suites - Nevadan

133 North Virginia Street · (775) 502-8073
Location

133 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501
Downtown Reno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suite Floors 4-9 · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Unit Studio Suite Floors 10-14 · Avail. now

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Unit Studio Suite Floors 15-17 · Avail. now

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom Suite · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In the Heart of Downtown Reno!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.05 ***

Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
Newly renovated studio apartments
Spacious two bed units available
Fully furnished or unfurnished apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Free premium cable TV
New flat-screen TVs
Free utilities included
Full size refrigerator & microwave
Multiple guest laundromats on site
On-Site security
Elevator Access
Beautiful views
On Reno bus line
High-speed wireless internet
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
133 North Virginia St. Reno, NV 89501

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Nevadan have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Nevadan has 4 units available starting at $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Nevadan have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Nevadan's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Nevadan currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Nevadan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Nevadan pet-friendly?
No, Siegel Suites - Nevadan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does Siegel Suites - Nevadan offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Nevadan does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Nevadan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Nevadan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Nevadan have a pool?
No, Siegel Suites - Nevadan does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Nevadan have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Nevadan does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Nevadan have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Nevadan does not have units with dishwashers.
