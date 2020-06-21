All apartments in Reno
9720 Belville

9720 Belville Drive · (775) 204-5064
Location

9720 Belville Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 4 Bath · 2741 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** AVAILABLE JULY 16th ***

New build last year, spacious property provides enough space for the whole family, 2714 Sf of living space. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, upstairs loft, down stairs in-law suite, two car garage. Master suite upstairs complete with large private master bath and walk-in closet.

Unable to show at this time due to Covid-19 but contact us if interested.

PETS UPON APPROVAL! Owners pays for HOA, Sewer and trash. 12 month lease minimum. FICO Score 650 or above.

Please contact Chris or Kim to request an application.
cjohnson@dicksonrealty.com
kklimovich@ Dickson Realty.com

Renter's Insurance is required and easily obtainable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Belville have any available units?
9720 Belville has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 9720 Belville currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Belville isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Belville pet-friendly?
Yes, 9720 Belville is pet friendly.
Does 9720 Belville offer parking?
Yes, 9720 Belville does offer parking.
Does 9720 Belville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Belville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Belville have a pool?
No, 9720 Belville does not have a pool.
Does 9720 Belville have accessible units?
No, 9720 Belville does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Belville have units with dishwashers?
No, 9720 Belville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 Belville have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 Belville does not have units with air conditioning.
