Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

7610 Rolling Clouds -Coming Soon! - Coming Soon!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Stead! - This home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus/office that can serve as a 4th bedroom.



The over sized back yard provides plenty of room and privacy. It is close to Silver Lake Elementary, Silver Lake Park and Sierra Sage Golf Course.



There is plenty of room for parking your toys with the 3 car garage. Don't miss out on this amazing home.



