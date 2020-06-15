Amenities
7604 Stone Bluff Way Available 06/29/20 7604 Stone Bluff Way Reno, NV 89523 - $2,195/mo
Sq Footage: 2034 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year lease
Deposit: $2,195
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: In Unit - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath located in NW Reno. Property includes all appliances, access to clubhouse/shared pool, close to shopping and dining. (Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace the washer/dryer). Call now to schedule a showing!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Secured entry
Shared pool
Clubhouse
Garage - Attached
Available June 29th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4056178)