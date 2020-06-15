All apartments in Reno
7604 Stone Bluff Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

7604 Stone Bluff Way

7604 Stone Bluff Way · (775) 322-1093
Location

7604 Stone Bluff Way, Reno, NV 89523
Somersett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7604 Stone Bluff Way · Avail. Jun 29

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
7604 Stone Bluff Way Available 06/29/20 7604 Stone Bluff Way Reno, NV 89523 - $2,195/mo

Sq Footage: 2034 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year lease
Deposit: $2,195
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: In Unit - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath located in NW Reno. Property includes all appliances, access to clubhouse/shared pool, close to shopping and dining. (Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace the washer/dryer). Call now to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Secured entry
Shared pool
Clubhouse
Garage - Attached

Available June 29th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4056178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Stone Bluff Way have any available units?
7604 Stone Bluff Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 Stone Bluff Way have?
Some of 7604 Stone Bluff Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Stone Bluff Way currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Stone Bluff Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Stone Bluff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7604 Stone Bluff Way is pet friendly.
Does 7604 Stone Bluff Way offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Stone Bluff Way does offer parking.
Does 7604 Stone Bluff Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7604 Stone Bluff Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Stone Bluff Way have a pool?
Yes, 7604 Stone Bluff Way has a pool.
Does 7604 Stone Bluff Way have accessible units?
No, 7604 Stone Bluff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Stone Bluff Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Stone Bluff Way has units with dishwashers.
