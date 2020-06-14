All apartments in Reno
528 Beckwourth Drive
528 Beckwourth Drive

528 Beckwourth Drive · (775) 284-4401
Location

528 Beckwourth Drive, Reno, NV 89506
Golden Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 528 Beckwourth Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
528 Beckwourth - Beautiful new build out in the Lemon Valley Area. Property comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Over 1,700 square feet of living space. This location is only minutes away from freeway access and nearby is multiple shopping centers. Sorry, No Pets. Home comes with a washer and dryer. Rent - $1,800 & Deposit - $1,900. Available NOW. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4345883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Beckwourth Drive have any available units?
528 Beckwourth Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 528 Beckwourth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Beckwourth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Beckwourth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 528 Beckwourth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 528 Beckwourth Drive offer parking?
No, 528 Beckwourth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 528 Beckwourth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Beckwourth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Beckwourth Drive have a pool?
No, 528 Beckwourth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 528 Beckwourth Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 Beckwourth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Beckwourth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Beckwourth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Beckwourth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Beckwourth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
