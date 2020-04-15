5041 Fall Colors Ct.

Amenities

5041 Fall Colors Court Reno, NV 89519 - $2,225/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2000

Sq Footage: 1958 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 3 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,225

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Hookups

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the entry. Granite/tile counter tops, waterfall feature in backyard, fireplace, a MUST SEE!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, no pets allowed.



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Dining room

Walk-in closet

Master bath

Storage space

Breakfast nook

Pantry

Office

Attic

Range / Oven

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Yard

Fenced yard

Lawn

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans

Double pane / Storm windows

Hardwood floor

Tile floor

Granite Counter Top

Fireplace

High / Vaulted ceiling

Wet bar



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Near transportation

On-street parking

Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. No smoking. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



Contact info:

New Dimensions Inc

775-322-1093



(RLNE2018471)