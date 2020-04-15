All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 5041 Fall Colors Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
5041 Fall Colors Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

5041 Fall Colors Ct.

5041 Fall Colors Court · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5041 Fall Colors Court, Reno, NV 89519
Caughlin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5041 Fall Colors Ct. · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5041 Fall Colors Court Reno, NV 89519 - $2,225/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2000
Sq Footage: 1958 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,225
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Hookups
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the entry. Granite/tile counter tops, waterfall feature in backyard, fireplace, a MUST SEE!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, no pets allowed.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Storage space
Breakfast nook
Pantry
Office
Attic
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite Counter Top
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
Wet bar

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Near transportation
On-street parking
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. No smoking. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

Contact info:
New Dimensions Inc
775-322-1093

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2018471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 Fall Colors Ct. have any available units?
5041 Fall Colors Ct. has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 Fall Colors Ct. have?
Some of 5041 Fall Colors Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 Fall Colors Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5041 Fall Colors Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 Fall Colors Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5041 Fall Colors Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5041 Fall Colors Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5041 Fall Colors Ct. does offer parking.
Does 5041 Fall Colors Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 Fall Colors Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 Fall Colors Ct. have a pool?
No, 5041 Fall Colors Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5041 Fall Colors Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5041 Fall Colors Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 Fall Colors Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 Fall Colors Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5041 Fall Colors Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St
Reno, NV 89501
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St
Reno, NV 89519
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity