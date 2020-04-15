5041 Fall Colors Ct.

Amenities
5041 Fall Colors Court Reno, NV 89519 - $2,225/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2000
Sq Footage: 1958 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,225
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Hookups
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the entry. Granite/tile counter tops, waterfall feature in backyard, fireplace, a MUST SEE!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, no pets allowed.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Storage space
Breakfast nook
Pantry
Office
Attic
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite Counter Top
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
Wet bar
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Near transportation
On-street parking
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. No smoking. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
Contact info:
New Dimensions Inc
775-322-1093
(RLNE2018471)