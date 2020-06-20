All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:40 AM

5011 Tahiti Way

5011 Tahiti Way · No Longer Available
Location

5011 Tahiti Way, Reno, NV 89502
Smithridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
Beautifully remodeled southeast Reno townhouse. Upstairs, single level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Carport (attached to building below unit). Near Meadowood Mall with easy access to major roads, schools, shopping, and dining. Light and bright with new granite kitchen counters, cabinets, and appliances. Large kitchen island with room for counter stools. Refrigerator, electric range, window A/C. New paint, flooring, and light fixtures throughout. Rent includes sewer and water. 12 or 24 month lease term available. 1 cat on approval with additional deposit and $25/month pet rent. No roommates please. View this property on your own through Rently.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1842491?source=marketing Beware of rental scams - deal with local agents only. Renter's insurance is required and is easily obtainable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Tahiti Way have any available units?
5011 Tahiti Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Tahiti Way have?
Some of 5011 Tahiti Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Tahiti Way currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Tahiti Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Tahiti Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Tahiti Way is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Tahiti Way offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Tahiti Way does offer parking.
Does 5011 Tahiti Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Tahiti Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Tahiti Way have a pool?
No, 5011 Tahiti Way does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Tahiti Way have accessible units?
No, 5011 Tahiti Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Tahiti Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Tahiti Way does not have units with dishwashers.
