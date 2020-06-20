5011 Tahiti Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking dogs allowed

Beautifully remodeled southeast Reno townhouse. Upstairs, single level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Carport (attached to building below unit). Near Meadowood Mall with easy access to major roads, schools, shopping, and dining. Light and bright with new granite kitchen counters, cabinets, and appliances. Large kitchen island with room for counter stools. Refrigerator, electric range, window A/C. New paint, flooring, and light fixtures throughout. Rent includes sewer and water. 12 or 24 month lease term available. 1 cat on approval with additional deposit and $25/month pet rent. No roommates please. View this property on your own through Rently.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1842491?source=marketing Beware of rental scams - deal with local agents only. Renter's insurance is required and is easily obtainable.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.