Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely Three Bedrooms / One Bathroom Townhouse Available Soon in Reno.



Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 750 square feet of living space with comfortable and stylish areas. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range oven. Parking is available for this unit.



The Townhouse is located in the heart of Reno, near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.



Situated off Capitol Hill Ave and Locust St, the unit is close to Marketon Supermarket, The Paul Mitchell School, Liston Park, Vaughn Middle School, and Town and Country Shopping Center.



Flat Fee of $25 monthly additional charge, Water/Sewer included in rent. Trash service has a manual bill back.



Property Address: 468 Capitol Hill Ave, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89502



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $49 per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



