Reno, NV
468 Capitol Hill Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

468 Capitol Hill Ave

468 Capitol Hill Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

468 Capitol Hill Avenue, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Three Bedrooms / One Bathroom Townhouse Available Soon in Reno.

Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 750 square feet of living space with comfortable and stylish areas. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range oven. Parking is available for this unit.

The Townhouse is located in the heart of Reno, near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Situated off Capitol Hill Ave and Locust St, the unit is close to Marketon Supermarket, The Paul Mitchell School, Liston Park, Vaughn Middle School, and Town and Country Shopping Center.

Flat Fee of $25 monthly additional charge, Water/Sewer included in rent. Trash service has a manual bill back.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 468 Capitol Hill Ave, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89502

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $49 per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5527198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Capitol Hill Ave have any available units?
468 Capitol Hill Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Capitol Hill Ave have?
Some of 468 Capitol Hill Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Capitol Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
468 Capitol Hill Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Capitol Hill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 468 Capitol Hill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 468 Capitol Hill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 468 Capitol Hill Ave does offer parking.
Does 468 Capitol Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Capitol Hill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Capitol Hill Ave have a pool?
No, 468 Capitol Hill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 468 Capitol Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 468 Capitol Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Capitol Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 468 Capitol Hill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
