Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604

450 North Arlington Avenue · (775) 850-5975
Location

450 North Arlington Avenue, Reno, NV 89503
Downtown Reno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Downtown Stunner - All The Amenities! - 6th floor unit surrounded by windows with views of Downtown Reno and Swimming Pool.
Beautiful open floor plan
Unfurnished or Partially Furnished options available.
Furnished includes pull out sofa, coffee table, and entertainment center.
1 Bedroom with King Bed, dresser and side tables.
1 Bathroom.
Kitchen has granite countertops and modern appliances.
Close to shopping, restaurants, casinos and downtown parks.
Access to all amenities including underground parking, seasonal swimming pool and year- round hot tub, 24-Hour gym along with 24 hour security. Fully secure building.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Brand new full-size stacking front loading washer and dryer in unit
For a virtual tour copy the following link to your browser:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=8_rXCEbkFkSGndIbQIZN2w
$1525.00 a month rent.

$1525.00 security deposit.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
12 month lease preferred. Short term available.
No smoking and small dog on approval.
Renter's Insurance required.

CONTACT:

Amy Atkins
Property Manager
S.0181819
Chase International Property Management
aatkins@chaseinternational.com

(775) 850-5975
(775) 544-7868 cell
Chase International Property Management
985 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 240
Reno, Nevada 89521
www.chaseinternationalpm.com

Thank you for your interest!

(RLNE4572471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 have any available units?
450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 have?
Some of 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 currently offering any rent specials?
450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 is pet friendly.
Does 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 offer parking?
Yes, 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 does offer parking.
Does 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 have a pool?
Yes, 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 has a pool.
Does 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 have accessible units?
No, 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604 does not have units with dishwashers.
