450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool hot tub

Downtown Stunner - All The Amenities! - 6th floor unit surrounded by windows with views of Downtown Reno and Swimming Pool.

Beautiful open floor plan

Unfurnished or Partially Furnished options available.

Furnished includes pull out sofa, coffee table, and entertainment center.

1 Bedroom with King Bed, dresser and side tables.

1 Bathroom.

Kitchen has granite countertops and modern appliances.

Close to shopping, restaurants, casinos and downtown parks.

Access to all amenities including underground parking, seasonal swimming pool and year- round hot tub, 24-Hour gym along with 24 hour security. Fully secure building.

Brand new full-size stacking front loading washer and dryer in unit

For a virtual tour copy the following link to your browser:

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=8_rXCEbkFkSGndIbQIZN2w

$1525.00 a month rent.



$1525.00 security deposit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

12 month lease preferred. Short term available.

No smoking and small dog on approval.

Renter's Insurance required.



CONTACT:



Amy Atkins

Property Manager

S.0181819

Chase International Property Management

aatkins@chaseinternational.com



(775) 850-5975

(775) 544-7868 cell

985 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 240

Reno, Nevada 89521

www.chaseinternationalpm.com



Thank you for your interest!



(RLNE4572471)