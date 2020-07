Amenities

4026 Anthony James Ct - AMAZING CITY & MOUNTAIN VIEWS - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car tandem garage town home located above Rancho San Rafael Park with amazing city and mountain views. Enjoy the fireworks and hot air balloon races from the large balcony! Each bedroom is a large master suite with ample closet space. All appliances included. New carpet and paint throughout- clean and ready to move into. Located minutes from UNR and freeway access. For more information or to schedule a viewing call Kylie at 775-233-9487.



License# S.56657



No Pets Allowed



