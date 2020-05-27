All apartments in Reno
3926 Clear Acre Lane

3926 Clear Acre Ln · (775) 200-9588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3926 Clear Acre Ln, Reno, NV 89512
Wildcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 112 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule.
Large one bedroom one bath upstairs unit. All appliances, full-size washer & dryer, balcony and air conditioning. Custom paint, newer carpet and light fixtures. Tenant only pays NV Energy (electric).

Strictly no pets, non-smokers only, no exceptions
Lease term: Annual, with annual renewals.
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 Clear Acre Lane have any available units?
3926 Clear Acre Lane has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 Clear Acre Lane have?
Some of 3926 Clear Acre Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 Clear Acre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3926 Clear Acre Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 Clear Acre Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3926 Clear Acre Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 3926 Clear Acre Lane offer parking?
No, 3926 Clear Acre Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3926 Clear Acre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 Clear Acre Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 Clear Acre Lane have a pool?
No, 3926 Clear Acre Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3926 Clear Acre Lane have accessible units?
No, 3926 Clear Acre Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 Clear Acre Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3926 Clear Acre Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
