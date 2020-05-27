3926 Clear Acre Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule.

Large one bedroom one bath upstairs unit. All appliances, full-size washer & dryer, balcony and air conditioning. Custom paint, newer carpet and light fixtures. Tenant only pays NV Energy (electric).



Strictly no pets, non-smokers only, no exceptions

Lease term: Annual, with annual renewals.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.