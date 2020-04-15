All apartments in Reno
3265 Everett Drive

3265 Everett Drive · (775) 204-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3265 Everett Drive, Reno, NV 89503
Kings Row

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, 5 bedrooms and 4.0 bathrooms single family home. Is located near shopping centers and close to the university. Home includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. New paver patio and backyard landscaping. Landscaper is required to maintain landscaping at additional $ 50.00 a month. Tons of storage large living room with fireplace. Rent is $1995, deposit is $2500. Available on or around June 26th. Pet on owner approval Listing Agent: David M Martin Email Address: Rentals@martinteamnevada.com Broker: Dickson Realty - Sparks

Amenities: None

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3265 Everett Drive have any available units?
3265 Everett Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3265 Everett Drive have?
Some of 3265 Everett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3265 Everett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3265 Everett Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3265 Everett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3265 Everett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3265 Everett Drive offer parking?
No, 3265 Everett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3265 Everett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3265 Everett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3265 Everett Drive have a pool?
No, 3265 Everett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3265 Everett Drive have accessible units?
No, 3265 Everett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3265 Everett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3265 Everett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3265 Everett Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

