3265 Everett Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious, 5 bedrooms and 4.0 bathrooms single family home. Is located near shopping centers and close to the university. Home includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. New paver patio and backyard landscaping. Landscaper is required to maintain landscaping at additional $ 50.00 a month. Tons of storage large living room with fireplace. Rent is $1995, deposit is $2500. Available on or around June 26th. Pet on owner approval Listing Agent: David M Martin Email Address: Rentals@martinteamnevada.com Broker: Dickson Realty - Sparks



Amenities: None