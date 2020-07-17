Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

299 Gramercy Lane Available 08/01/20 299 Gramercy Lane Reno, NV 89509 - $1,995/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2006

Sq Footage: 1704 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,995

Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 story town home located near Virgina lake. All appliances are included. Small dog under 25lbs. on approval. Call today to set up a showing!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Dining room

Walk-in closet

Master bath

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Fireplace



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS:

Available July 15th, 2020!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities! Small dogs under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5896865)