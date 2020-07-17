All apartments in Reno
299 Gramercy Lane

299 Gramercy Ln · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

299 Gramercy Ln, Reno, NV 89509
Virginia Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 299 Gramercy Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
299 Gramercy Lane Available 08/01/20 299 Gramercy Lane Reno, NV 89509 - $1,995/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2006
Sq Footage: 1704 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,995
Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 story town home located near Virgina lake. All appliances are included. Small dog under 25lbs. on approval. Call today to set up a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS:
Available July 15th, 2020!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities! Small dogs under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Gramercy Lane have any available units?
299 Gramercy Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 299 Gramercy Lane have?
Some of 299 Gramercy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Gramercy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
299 Gramercy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Gramercy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 299 Gramercy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 299 Gramercy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 299 Gramercy Lane offers parking.
Does 299 Gramercy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 Gramercy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Gramercy Lane have a pool?
No, 299 Gramercy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 299 Gramercy Lane have accessible units?
No, 299 Gramercy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Gramercy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 Gramercy Lane has units with dishwashers.
