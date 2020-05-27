All apartments in Reno
2315 Tara Ridge Trl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2315 Tara Ridge Trl

2315 Tara Ridge Trail · (775) 404-0112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2315 Tara Ridge Trail, Reno, NV 89523
Somersett

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2191 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Townhome in Somersett Community - Property Id: 272642

Welcome to the Vue! Beautifully upgraded model Townhome in this gated Somersett community. Very private unit with gas fireplace and mountain views. Master is on the main level with 2 walk in closets, double sinks and custom window coverings throughout, including Plantation shutters. Access to the Somersett Town Center is also included with its pools, tennis courts, work out facilities and golf course. Available to show now.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Tara Ridge Trl have any available units?
2315 Tara Ridge Trl has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Tara Ridge Trl have?
Some of 2315 Tara Ridge Trl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Tara Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Tara Ridge Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Tara Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Tara Ridge Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Tara Ridge Trl offer parking?
No, 2315 Tara Ridge Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Tara Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Tara Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Tara Ridge Trl have a pool?
Yes, 2315 Tara Ridge Trl has a pool.
Does 2315 Tara Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 2315 Tara Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Tara Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Tara Ridge Trl has units with dishwashers.
