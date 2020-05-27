2315 Tara Ridge Trl

Amenities
Beautiful Townhome in Somersett Community - Property Id: 272642
Welcome to the Vue! Beautifully upgraded model Townhome in this gated Somersett community. Very private unit with gas fireplace and mountain views. Master is on the main level with 2 walk in closets, double sinks and custom window coverings throughout, including Plantation shutters. Access to the Somersett Town Center is also included with its pools, tennis courts, work out facilities and golf course. Available to show now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272642
Property Id 272642
(RLNE5847532)