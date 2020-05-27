2315 Tara Ridge Trl

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Beautiful Townhome in Somersett Community - Property Id: 272642



Welcome to the Vue! Beautifully upgraded model Townhome in this gated Somersett community. Very private unit with gas fireplace and mountain views. Master is on the main level with 2 walk in closets, double sinks and custom window coverings throughout, including Plantation shutters. Access to the Somersett Town Center is also included with its pools, tennis courts, work out facilities and golf course. Available to show now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272642

Property Id 272642



(RLNE5847532)