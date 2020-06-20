All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1965 WIND RANCH #A

1965 Wind Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

1965 Wind Ranch Road, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Esplande at Damonte Ranch Village Community - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1637995?source=marketing

Much desired South Reno Townhome For Rent. Over 1800 Sqft 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage, with Laundry Room. Has Fireplace, small back patio, Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances. A must see to appreciate

Tenant Pays for Gas, Electric, Trash,Water

NEIGHBORHOOD
The Village, located in the highly desired south Reno Damonte Ranch Master Plan near dining, entertainment, retail and recreation. These quality built one and two level new condos by local builder Jenuane Communities feature affordable luxury and quality construction including, granite countertops, tile floors, and 5 1/4? base board

Extra Notes:
Nearby schools include Damonte Ranch High School and Brown Elementary School. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Twisted Fork, Lamppost Pizza and Asian Paradise. 1965 Wind Ranch is near Comstock Park, Horizon View Park and Donner Party Park

(RLNE4610693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 WIND RANCH #A have any available units?
1965 WIND RANCH #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 WIND RANCH #A have?
Some of 1965 WIND RANCH #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 WIND RANCH #A currently offering any rent specials?
1965 WIND RANCH #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 WIND RANCH #A pet-friendly?
No, 1965 WIND RANCH #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1965 WIND RANCH #A offer parking?
Yes, 1965 WIND RANCH #A does offer parking.
Does 1965 WIND RANCH #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 WIND RANCH #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 WIND RANCH #A have a pool?
No, 1965 WIND RANCH #A does not have a pool.
Does 1965 WIND RANCH #A have accessible units?
No, 1965 WIND RANCH #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 WIND RANCH #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 WIND RANCH #A does not have units with dishwashers.
