1965 WIND RANCH #A

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Much desired South Reno Townhome For Rent. Over 1800 Sqft 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage, with Laundry Room. Has Fireplace, small back patio, Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances. A must see to appreciate



Tenant Pays for Gas, Electric, Trash,Water



The Village, located in the highly desired south Reno Damonte Ranch Master Plan near dining, entertainment, retail and recreation. These quality built one and two level new condos by local builder Jenuane Communities feature affordable luxury and quality construction including, granite countertops, tile floors, and 5 1/4? base board



Nearby schools include Damonte Ranch High School and Brown Elementary School. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Twisted Fork, Lamppost Pizza and Asian Paradise. 1965 Wind Ranch is near Comstock Park, Horizon View Park and Donner Party Park



