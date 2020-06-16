All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:11 PM

1885 Sea Horse Road

1885 Sea Horse Rd · (775) 688-4000
Location

1885 Sea Horse Rd, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in The Village at Damonte Ranch. Energy saving home includes 2x6 exterior walls, R-38 insulation in the ceiling and R-27 in the walls, low E vinyl frame windows & tankless water heater to name a few. Inside this beautiful home you will find 9' ceilings throughout, slab granite counters in the kitchen with birch cabinetry, center island and energy saving appliances. Home is near dining, entertainment, retail and recreation. Listing Agent: Johnny W Ziegler Email Address: jziegler@ferrari-lund.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund R.E. Sparks NON SMOKING property. Shown by appointment only. Rent is $1800/mo, deposit is $1900. Occupancy is 2 per bedroom, plus 1. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $40.00 per adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 Sea Horse Road have any available units?
1885 Sea Horse Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1885 Sea Horse Road have?
Some of 1885 Sea Horse Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1885 Sea Horse Road currently offering any rent specials?
1885 Sea Horse Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 Sea Horse Road pet-friendly?
No, 1885 Sea Horse Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1885 Sea Horse Road offer parking?
Yes, 1885 Sea Horse Road does offer parking.
Does 1885 Sea Horse Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1885 Sea Horse Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 Sea Horse Road have a pool?
No, 1885 Sea Horse Road does not have a pool.
Does 1885 Sea Horse Road have accessible units?
No, 1885 Sea Horse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 Sea Horse Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1885 Sea Horse Road has units with dishwashers.
