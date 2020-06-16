1885 Sea Horse Road

Amenities

Almost new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in The Village at Damonte Ranch. Energy saving home includes 2x6 exterior walls, R-38 insulation in the ceiling and R-27 in the walls, low E vinyl frame windows & tankless water heater to name a few. Inside this beautiful home you will find 9' ceilings throughout, slab granite counters in the kitchen with birch cabinetry, center island and energy saving appliances. Home is near dining, entertainment, retail and recreation. Listing Agent: Johnny W Ziegler Email Address: jziegler@ferrari-lund.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund R.E. Sparks NON SMOKING property. Shown by appointment only. Rent is $1800/mo, deposit is $1900. Occupancy is 2 per bedroom, plus 1. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $40.00 per adult application fee.