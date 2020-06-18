All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 1845 Braemore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1845 Braemore Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:28 AM

1845 Braemore Drive

1845 Braemore Drive · (775) 848-4639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Virginia Footills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1845 Braemore Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1845 Braemore Drive · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Damonte Ranch Villages Gated Community - Come take a look at this beautiful four bedroom, four and a half bathroom single family home. Enjoy the two car attached garage, large master suite with private balcony, huge walk in closet, and private bathroom with two separate vanities with sinks plus a large tub and separate walk-in shower. Two of the other bedrooms are also suites with private bathrooms, walk-in closets and private balcony. Separate laundry room with W/D hook-ups. Fourth bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet is on first floor with private entrance off patio. Beautifully appointed open kitchen with hardwood cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. You'll love the nice spacious living room with built-in shelves and fireplace, plus a separate open dining area. This is a must see home in private gated community.
Contact Linda for a showing

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3977507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Braemore Drive have any available units?
1845 Braemore Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 Braemore Drive have?
Some of 1845 Braemore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Braemore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Braemore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Braemore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Braemore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Braemore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Braemore Drive does offer parking.
Does 1845 Braemore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Braemore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Braemore Drive have a pool?
No, 1845 Braemore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Braemore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1845 Braemore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Braemore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Braemore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1845 Braemore Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street
Reno, NV 89503
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd
Reno, NV 89511
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard
Reno, NV 89502
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive
Reno, NV 89511
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue
Reno, NV 89523
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy
Reno, NV 89509

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity