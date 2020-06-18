1845 Braemore Drive

Amenities

Damonte Ranch Villages Gated Community - Come take a look at this beautiful four bedroom, four and a half bathroom single family home. Enjoy the two car attached garage, large master suite with private balcony, huge walk in closet, and private bathroom with two separate vanities with sinks plus a large tub and separate walk-in shower. Two of the other bedrooms are also suites with private bathrooms, walk-in closets and private balcony. Separate laundry room with W/D hook-ups. Fourth bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet is on first floor with private entrance off patio. Beautifully appointed open kitchen with hardwood cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. You'll love the nice spacious living room with built-in shelves and fireplace, plus a separate open dining area. This is a must see home in private gated community.

No Cats Allowed



