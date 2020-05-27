All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

1751 Burwood Circle

1751 Burwood Cir · (775) 322-1093
Location

1751 Burwood Cir, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1751 Burwood Circle · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2128 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
1751 Burwood Circle Reno, NV 89521 - $2195/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 2128 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (see details below)
Deposit: $2195
Pets Policy: Small Dogs on Approval
Laundry: In unit - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Single-Family

DESCRIPTION
Freshly painted and carpeted, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Wyndgate Village. Includes all kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer that the owner reserves the right not to repair/replace. Amenities include pool, exercise room, gated community. Fenced backyard and mountain views. Minutes from Summit Sierra shopping pavilion.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer/dryer - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
Fenced yard
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

LEASE TERMS
Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lease would conclude March 31st, 2021. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5496484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Burwood Circle have any available units?
1751 Burwood Circle has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 Burwood Circle have?
Some of 1751 Burwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 Burwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Burwood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Burwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 Burwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1751 Burwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Burwood Circle does offer parking.
Does 1751 Burwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 Burwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Burwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1751 Burwood Circle has a pool.
Does 1751 Burwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1751 Burwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Burwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 Burwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
