1751 Burwood Circle Reno, NV 89521 - $2195/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 2128 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: Attached Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (see details below)

Deposit: $2195

Pets Policy: Small Dogs on Approval

Laundry: In unit - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace

Property Type: Single-Family



DESCRIPTION

Freshly painted and carpeted, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Wyndgate Village. Includes all kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer that the owner reserves the right not to repair/replace. Amenities include pool, exercise room, gated community. Fenced backyard and mountain views. Minutes from Summit Sierra shopping pavilion.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Walk-in closet

Master bath

Microwave

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Washer/dryer - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace

Ceiling fans

Fireplace

Fenced yard

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C



LEASE TERMS

Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lease would conclude March 31st, 2021. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093



No Cats Allowed



