Amenities
1751 Burwood Circle Reno, NV 89521 - $2195/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 2128 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (see details below)
Deposit: $2195
Pets Policy: Small Dogs on Approval
Laundry: In unit - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Single-Family
DESCRIPTION
Freshly painted and carpeted, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Wyndgate Village. Includes all kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer that the owner reserves the right not to repair/replace. Amenities include pool, exercise room, gated community. Fenced backyard and mountain views. Minutes from Summit Sierra shopping pavilion.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer/dryer - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
Fenced yard
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
LEASE TERMS
Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lease would conclude March 31st, 2021. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5496484)