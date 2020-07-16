All apartments in Reno
1675 Beech Street

1675 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

1675 Beech Street, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1675 Beech Street Reno, NV 89512 - $2200/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1959
Sq Footage: 1400 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,200
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Hook-Ups
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in North Reno, close to UNR. Includes Washer/dryer hook ups, fenced backyard, fireplace and an attached 1-car garage. Call to schedule a showing!!!

RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Lawn
Porch
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available July 13th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. *Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace. Small dogs on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2458148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Beech Street have any available units?
1675 Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1675 Beech Street have?
Some of 1675 Beech Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Beech Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1675 Beech Street is pet friendly.
Does 1675 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 1675 Beech Street offers parking.
Does 1675 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 Beech Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 1675 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 1675 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
