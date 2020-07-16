Amenities
1675 Beech Street Reno, NV 89512 - $2200/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1959
Sq Footage: 1400 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,200
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Hook-Ups
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in North Reno, close to UNR. Includes Washer/dryer hook ups, fenced backyard, fireplace and an attached 1-car garage. Call to schedule a showing!!!
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Lawn
Porch
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available July 13th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. *Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace. Small dogs on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2458148)