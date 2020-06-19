All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1621 Saturno Heights

1621 Saturno Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Saturno Heights Drive, Reno, NV 89523
Northgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1621 Saturno Heights Dr. - 4 BD, 2.5 Ba, 2 Car Garage in NW Reno - Coming Soon!! - You'll be glad to come home to this beautiful 2 story home in NW Reno!!!
Enjoy the 1,800 +/- SF home; fenced yard; ample storage; central heat, air conditioning and washer & dryer hook-ups. Appliances include stove, dishwasher & fridge.

In addition to rent, tenant is responsible for: Electricity/Gas, Water and $25.00 per month Garbage fee.

Please call for an appointment today.

* Service Animals welcome!

* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.

* Prices subject to change.

* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.

* We make every effort to insure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.

* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2461474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Saturno Heights have any available units?
1621 Saturno Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Saturno Heights have?
Some of 1621 Saturno Heights's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Saturno Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Saturno Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Saturno Heights pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Saturno Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1621 Saturno Heights offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Saturno Heights does offer parking.
Does 1621 Saturno Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Saturno Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Saturno Heights have a pool?
No, 1621 Saturno Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Saturno Heights have accessible units?
No, 1621 Saturno Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Saturno Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Saturno Heights has units with dishwashers.
