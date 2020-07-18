Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Single family House in Northwest Reno



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1270 sq ft home has beautiful mountain views from the large fenced back yard. The house is carpeted throughout with linoleum in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry area. Kitchen includes electric stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. High vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage and landscaped front and back yards



The unit is close to George Westergard Elementary School, B.D. Billinghurst Middle School, Fortune Star Cuisine, Peg's Glorified Ham N Eggs, Casa Grande, Bully's Sports Bar & Grill, Sarah Winnemucca Elem School, Burger Me, Hampton Inn & Suites Reno West, Robert McQueen High School and many more.



Flat $50 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service.



Property Address: 1501 Saturno Heights, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89523.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



No Pets Allowed



