Reno, NV
1501 Saturno Heights
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1501 Saturno Heights

1501 Saturno Heights Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Saturno Heights Drive, Reno, NV 89523
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Single family House in Northwest Reno

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1270 sq ft home has beautiful mountain views from the large fenced back yard. The house is carpeted throughout with linoleum in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry area. Kitchen includes electric stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. High vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage and landscaped front and back yards

The unit is close to George Westergard Elementary School, B.D. Billinghurst Middle School, Fortune Star Cuisine, Peg's Glorified Ham N Eggs, Casa Grande, Bully's Sports Bar & Grill, Sarah Winnemucca Elem School, Burger Me, Hampton Inn & Suites Reno West, Robert McQueen High School and many more.

Flat $50 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service.

Property Address: 1501 Saturno Heights, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89523.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5892115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Saturno Heights have any available units?
1501 Saturno Heights has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Saturno Heights have?
Some of 1501 Saturno Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Saturno Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Saturno Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Saturno Heights pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Saturno Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1501 Saturno Heights offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Saturno Heights offers parking.
Does 1501 Saturno Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Saturno Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Saturno Heights have a pool?
No, 1501 Saturno Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Saturno Heights have accessible units?
No, 1501 Saturno Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Saturno Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Saturno Heights has units with dishwashers.
