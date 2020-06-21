All apartments in Reno
Find more places like
1440 Westfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1440 Westfield
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1440 Westfield

1440 Westfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1440 Westfield Avenue, Reno, NV 89509
Idlewild Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Walking Distance to neighborhood schools and Park - In the heart of Reno is where you will find this recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors, new carpet in family room and recently painted. The front yard is in the process of also getting a make-over so it will be as beautiful as the inside. You can apply online at www.homegaterentals.com. To schedule a viewing you will be required to wear a facial mask before entering the home as well as sanitizing your hands and removing shoes. To schedule a showing call Tina Spencer-Mulhern at 775-336-6513

(RLNE5834749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue
Reno, NV 89523
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1440 Westfield have any available units?
1440 Westfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 1440 Westfield currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Westfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Westfield pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Westfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1440 Westfield offer parking?
No, 1440 Westfield does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Westfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Westfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Westfield have a pool?
No, 1440 Westfield does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Westfield have accessible units?
No, 1440 Westfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Westfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Westfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 Westfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 Westfield does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NVSun Valley, NVCarson City, NVIncline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne AvenueWells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View CemeteryVirginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno