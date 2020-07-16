Amenities
1385 Terrace Dr. Available 08/07/20 1385 Terrace Dr. Reno, NV 89503 - $1825/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1012 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: NO OFF-STREET PARKING
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $1825
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: None
Property Type: Single Family Home
DESCRIPTION
Three bedroom, one bathroom home located in Reno. Property includes fenced backyard, STREET PARKING. Property has window mounted AC and Heating units. Call now to schedule a showing!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard
LEASE TERMS
Available August 7th, 2020!!! Utilities included. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4118792)