All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 1385 Terrace Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1385 Terrace Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1385 Terrace Dr.

1385 Terrace Drive · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1385 Terrace Drive, Reno, NV 89503
University of Nevada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1385 Terrace Dr. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,825

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1385 Terrace Dr. Available 08/07/20 1385 Terrace Dr. Reno, NV 89503 - $1825/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1012 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: NO OFF-STREET PARKING
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $1825
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: None
Property Type: Single Family Home

DESCRIPTION
Three bedroom, one bathroom home located in Reno. Property includes fenced backyard, STREET PARKING. Property has window mounted AC and Heating units. Call now to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard

LEASE TERMS
Available August 7th, 2020!!! Utilities included. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4118792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Terrace Dr. have any available units?
1385 Terrace Dr. has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 Terrace Dr. have?
Some of 1385 Terrace Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Terrace Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Terrace Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Terrace Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 Terrace Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1385 Terrace Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1385 Terrace Dr. offers parking.
Does 1385 Terrace Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 Terrace Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Terrace Dr. have a pool?
No, 1385 Terrace Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Terrace Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1385 Terrace Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Terrace Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1385 Terrace Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1385 Terrace Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave
Reno, NV 89502
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street
Reno, NV 89503
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy
Reno, NV 89509

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity