1385 Terrace Dr. Available 08/07/20 1385 Terrace Dr. Reno, NV 89503 - $1825/mo



Sq Footage: 1012 sq ft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: NO OFF-STREET PARKING

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $1825

Pets Policy: No pets

Laundry: None

Property Type: Single Family Home



DESCRIPTION

Three bedroom, one bathroom home located in Reno. Property includes fenced backyard, STREET PARKING. Property has window mounted AC and Heating units. Call now to schedule a showing!



Living room

Range / Oven

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Fenced yard



LEASE TERMS

Available August 7th, 2020!!! Utilities included. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093



