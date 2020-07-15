1382 Chris Lane.

Amenities
Affordable 1 bedroom duplex - This affordable 1 bedroom duplex unit features a small open yard and dedicated parking spot. Some features in the unit include a walk in closet, stove, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. This unit is located close to 395 freeway and minutes from grocery shopping and the Meadowood mall.
***********THIS IS A NON SMOKING / NO PET HOME*****************************
