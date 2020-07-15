All apartments in Reno
Find more places like
1382 Chris Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1382 Chris Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

1382 Chris Lane

1382 Chris Ln · (775) 329-7070 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Smithridge
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1382 Chris Ln, Reno, NV 89502
Smithridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1382 Chris Lane · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable 1 bedroom duplex - This affordable 1 bedroom duplex unit features a small open yard and dedicated parking spot. Some features in the unit include a walk in closet, stove, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. This unit is located close to 395 freeway and minutes from grocery shopping and the Meadowood mall.

***********THIS IS A NON SMOKING / NO PET HOME*****************************

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management , Ltd.
1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502
775.329.7070
Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com

(RLNE3954885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1382 Chris Lane have any available units?
1382 Chris Lane has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1382 Chris Lane have?
Some of 1382 Chris Lane's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 Chris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1382 Chris Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 Chris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1382 Chris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1382 Chris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1382 Chris Lane offers parking.
Does 1382 Chris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1382 Chris Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 Chris Lane have a pool?
No, 1382 Chris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1382 Chris Lane have accessible units?
No, 1382 Chris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 Chris Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1382 Chris Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave
Reno, NV 89502
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr
Reno, NV 89523
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street
Reno, NV 89503
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St
Reno, NV 89519
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard
Reno, NV 89502
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury PlacesReno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NVSun Valley, NVCarson City, NVIncline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne AvenueWells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View CemeteryVirginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno