1268 Aristicon Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1268 Aristicon Drive

1268 Aristicon Drive · (775) 322-1093
Location

1268 Aristicon Drive, Reno, NV 89523
Mae Anne Avenue

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1268 Aristicon Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1268 Aristicon Drive Available 07/01/20 1268 Aristicon Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1991
Sq Footage: 1141 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2100
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Northwest Reno next to Northgate Park. Includes fenced yard, attached 2-car garage, fireplace and central A/C. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace.
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Yard
Fenced yard
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Near transportation
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available 7/1/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.*Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. SMALL dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing!! 775-322-1093

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3175653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Aristicon Drive have any available units?
1268 Aristicon Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1268 Aristicon Drive have?
Some of 1268 Aristicon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 Aristicon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Aristicon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Aristicon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1268 Aristicon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1268 Aristicon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1268 Aristicon Drive does offer parking.
Does 1268 Aristicon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1268 Aristicon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Aristicon Drive have a pool?
No, 1268 Aristicon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1268 Aristicon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1268 Aristicon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Aristicon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 Aristicon Drive has units with dishwashers.
