1268 Aristicon Drive Available 07/01/20 1268 Aristicon Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1991
Sq Footage: 1141 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2100
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Northwest Reno next to Northgate Park. Includes fenced yard, attached 2-car garage, fireplace and central A/C. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace.
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Yard
Fenced yard
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Near transportation
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available 7/1/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.*Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. SMALL dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing!! 775-322-1093
No Cats Allowed
