1268 Aristicon Drive Available 07/01/20 1268 Aristicon Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1991

Sq Footage: 1141 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $2100

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: None

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Northwest Reno next to Northgate Park. Includes fenced yard, attached 2-car garage, fireplace and central A/C. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Master bath

Pantry

Range / Oven

Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace.

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Yard

Fenced yard

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans

Hardwood floor

Tile floor

Fireplace

High / Vaulted ceiling

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Near transportation

Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

Available 7/1/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.*Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. SMALL dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing!! 775-322-1093



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3175653)