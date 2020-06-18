10612 BRITTANY PARK DR..

Amenities

Coming Soon - Don't miss out on an incredible home in desirable South Reno, Damonte Ranch!



This nearly new (built in 2015) home features dual zone A/C & Heating, large rear yard with stamped concrete patio. A spacious 3 car tandem garage is plenty of room for your cars and your toys/tools. Only 35 minutes to beautiful Lake Tahoe and located for easy access to shopping and great restaurants. Damonte Ranch includes acres of scenic wetlands, community parks, and trails that connects neighborhoods and parks, perfect for an evening walk/hike or bike ride. This one won't last long!



Application fees $45/adult - no pets



More pictures coming!



(RLNE5676920)