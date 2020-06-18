All apartments in Reno
10612 BRITTANY PARK DR..
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10612 BRITTANY PARK DR.

10612 Brittany Park Drive · (775) 284-1313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10612 Brittany Park Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon - Don't miss out on an incredible home in desirable South Reno, Damonte Ranch!

This nearly new (built in 2015) home features dual zone A/C & Heating, large rear yard with stamped concrete patio. A spacious 3 car tandem garage is plenty of room for your cars and your toys/tools. Only 35 minutes to beautiful Lake Tahoe and located for easy access to shopping and great restaurants. Damonte Ranch includes acres of scenic wetlands, community parks, and trails that connects neighborhoods and parks, perfect for an evening walk/hike or bike ride. This one won't last long!

Application fees $45/adult - no pets

More pictures coming!

(RLNE5676920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. have any available units?
10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. currently offering any rent specials?
10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. pet-friendly?
No, 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. offer parking?
Yes, 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. does offer parking.
Does 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. have a pool?
No, 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. does not have a pool.
Does 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. have accessible units?
No, 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10612 BRITTANY PARK DR. has units with air conditioning.

