10100 TOLTEC CT. Available 08/01/20 Newer Double Diamond Lennar Home at 10100 Toltec Ct - Beautiful home is the Juniper Model Floor Plan at 1950 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Home has large open great room with the kitchen and the living space. Upgraded tile throughout the living areas with only carpet in the bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, and large breakfast bar counter top. Master has large walk in closet, his and her sinks, separate shower stall and sunken tub. Additional living space for formal dining room, play area, or home office. For more information or to schedule a viewing call Kylie at 775-233-9487. License # S.56657



*SHOWING RESTRICTIONS* Due to COVID-19 property will not be available for showings until August 1st. Property will be available for move in after August 1st.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3761721)