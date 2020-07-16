All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

10100 TOLTEC CT.

10100 Toltec Court · (775) 233-9487
Location

10100 Toltec Court, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10100 TOLTEC CT. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
10100 TOLTEC CT. Available 08/01/20 Newer Double Diamond Lennar Home at 10100 Toltec Ct - Beautiful home is the Juniper Model Floor Plan at 1950 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Home has large open great room with the kitchen and the living space. Upgraded tile throughout the living areas with only carpet in the bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, and large breakfast bar counter top. Master has large walk in closet, his and her sinks, separate shower stall and sunken tub. Additional living space for formal dining room, play area, or home office. For more information or to schedule a viewing call Kylie at 775-233-9487. License # S.56657

*SHOWING RESTRICTIONS* Due to COVID-19 property will not be available for showings until August 1st. Property will be available for move in after August 1st.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3761721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 TOLTEC CT. have any available units?
10100 TOLTEC CT. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 10100 TOLTEC CT. have?
Some of 10100 TOLTEC CT.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 TOLTEC CT. currently offering any rent specials?
10100 TOLTEC CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 TOLTEC CT. pet-friendly?
No, 10100 TOLTEC CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 10100 TOLTEC CT. offer parking?
Yes, 10100 TOLTEC CT. offers parking.
Does 10100 TOLTEC CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10100 TOLTEC CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 TOLTEC CT. have a pool?
No, 10100 TOLTEC CT. does not have a pool.
Does 10100 TOLTEC CT. have accessible units?
No, 10100 TOLTEC CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 TOLTEC CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10100 TOLTEC CT. does not have units with dishwashers.
