Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot located in a non-HOA community. Home near shopping centers and amenities.. Tile throughout the home, full size washer & dryer, gas stove and side by side refrigerator. Owner to paint exterior of the home to give it that fresh summer look! Easy landscaping maintenance.Home complete with covered carport.



A Must see home! Call us today to schedule a tour! 702-699-9261.



Office Information:

Advanced Realty Group

4496 S. Pecos Road

Las Vegas, NV 89121

www.argnevada.com



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM



* App fee is $50.00 per adult - $200.00 holding fee (applied towards deposit once approved - other fees apply).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5852333)