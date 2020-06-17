2658 Begonia Valley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in the heart of the south. - Tiled kitchen and family room, solid surface counter tops, open living/dining room, ceiling fan in MB, desert landscaping front and back, easy access to shopping, restaurants, and 215 freeway.



*Other monthly fees: $15 Trash charges*



App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.



Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).



Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.



