1392 ECHO FALLS AVE

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

GORGEOUSLY REMODELED!! EVERYTHING IS NEW!! BE THE 1ST OCCUPANT!! ONLY $1850 - A BEAUTY IN THE HEART OF SILVERADO RANCH!! GORGEOUS!! NEW DESIGNER HOME W/ MODERN DECOR. NEW CABINETS, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS THROUGHOUT, NEW 2 TONE PAINT AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MULTI FUNCTIONAL KITCHEN W/ PENDANT LIGHTING, HUGE SUNKEN LIVING ROOM.. CEILING FANS, NEW SHOWERS, TUB, SINKS, TOILETS, FAUCETS, BLINDS, WOOD LOOK PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL.. $100 APPLIC FEE PER ADULT. SEWER & TRASH $40/MO & $15/MONTH LEGAL LIABILITY INSURANCE. NOT CATS, SMALL DOG CONSIDERED, $20/PER PET PER MO IF APPLICABLE & $400 PET DEPOSIT PER PET W/ SECURITY DEPOSIT. CERTIFIED FUNDS REQUIRED INITIALLY. BS.144173



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2073378)