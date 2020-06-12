Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Pahrump, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Bourbon St. B
1251 Bourbon Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1732 sqft
Beautiful home backs to Discovery Park - Property Id: 259649 2 Car Garage 1732 SF Single Story Fenced backyard. Open floor plan with high ceilings-and lots of windows facing Discovery Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1100 Horn
1100 Horn Road, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a fenced acre, carport, man cave or 1 car garage. Fully rehabbed wit hnew paint and floors through out. Covered porches and mature trees.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5081 Valero
5081 North Valero Court, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in charming community on north end of town. Great open floor-plan, has family room and living room with built in entertainment center. Split floor-plan, Master has walk in and double sinks in bath, standing shower.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3521 South Homestead Road
3521 Homestead Road, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1574 sqft
Single story home with 3 bed/2/bath and 2 car garage all on an acre of land. Fully fenced with two ingress/egress gates. Ceramic tile throughout. Landlord intends to grade lot, add some landscape rock and paint the eaves.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5161 East LA TERRA
5161 La Terra Ave, Pahrump, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2676 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the beautiful mountain falls golf estates. This home boasts brand new wood flooring throughout, 2 master suites, and 3.5 baths. 3 car attached gargae. fireplace in living room. Built in desk.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3550 Underbrush
3550 Underbrush Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1935 sqft
Beautiful one story simi-custom home built by Shadow Mountain Construction. 3 Bed/2 Bath/ 3 Car Garage on 1.1 acre lot, back yard fully fenced, RV Gate, view 3-D tour to get a feel for the home. Amazing Pahrump rental.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5747 East JABORONDI
5747 East Jaborandi Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2518 sqft
Fully furnished. Turn key with all appliances, linens, dishes, pots and pans etc. Just bring your clothes. Corporate style rental. On the Mountain Falls golf course with one of the best views on the course. Open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4200 East Turner Boulevard
4200 Turner Blvd, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Check out this Great Rental.. Easy commute to Las Vegas, Super clean inside and out, Large fully fenced yard, front and back covered brick patio, Breathtaking mountain views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3813 East GARFIELD
3813 E Garfield Dr, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
So elegant, this is such a nice rental, fabulous backyard & patio - great for BBQ's & coffee. Lots of tile and other upgrades make this a fantastic home. Home has 2 bedrooms & den with glass french doors - perfect home office.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pahrump, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pahrump renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

