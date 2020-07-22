/
nye county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:14 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Nye County, NV📍
2420 Mount Charleston Drive
2420 East Mount Charleston Drive, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1793 sqft
SUPER CLEAN AND READY FOR AUG 1 MOVE-IN. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND PATIO ENTRY. NO CARPET- WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NO APPLICATION FEE.
1090 S Quartzite Ave - C
1090 Quartzite Ave, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$750
1120 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with all tile flooring throughout and a fenced backyard, ceiling fans, freshly painted. Cozy 3 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located in Pahrump near Hwy 372 and 160.
741 Montecito Drive
741 Montecito Dr, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1191 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a breakfast bar and a screened in sun porch in a golf course community. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY.
671 South Woodchips Road
671 South Woodchips Road, Pahrump, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
This is a curtesy listing for a completely Amazing 5 Bed/3 Bath home on a large fenced lot with remote access. Home is rented fully furnished. Includes Wi/FI with Hulu, Water Softener and Washer/Dryer and all standard Kitchen Appliances.
1641 South DANDELION Street
1641 South Dandelion Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Be the first to live in one of these gorgeous,modern units,right across from a beautiful park. Brand new appliances,washer/dryer included, granite counter tops,the latest in kitchen and bathroom design..
1760 Antelope Street
1760 Antelope Street, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$875
2320 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with carport and private yard and storage. Centrally located, close to medical services and shopping.
619 Courtney Lane
619 East Courtney Lane, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1963 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1963; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1800.00; IMRID24551
6661 White Eagle
6661 White Eagle Drive, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home in the beautiful custom Artesia community on south end of town. This home boasts a large open floorplan, comes with all appliances, landscaped front and back, fenced backyard, all bedrooms are good sized.
3080 Prospector
3080 Prospector Lane, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1378 sqft
Large open kitchen, Walk in closets in all bedrooms, many upgrades!!
4701 Honey Locust
4701 Honey Locust Drive, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1756 sqft
Nice rental home. Laminate flooring throughout. Large yard with RV gates. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, open floor plan. Center island kitchen. Master separate from other bedrooms. Large yard. RV gates. Large 2 car garage. In Artesia with walking parks.
1030 Marne Court
1030 Marne Court, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$975
1716 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1716; Parking: 1 Car ; Monthly rent: $975.00; IMRID22449
5211 South Plantation Street
5211 South Plantation Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1741 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1741; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID23738
3550 Underbrush
3550 Underbrush Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1935 sqft
Beautiful one story simi-custom home built by Shadow Mountain Construction. 3 Bed/2 Bath/ 3 Car Garage on 1.1 acre lot, back yard fully fenced, RV Gate, view 3-D tour to get a feel for the home. Amazing Pahrump rental.
3551 Mallard
3551 Mallard Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2672 sqft
Absolutely stunning home on south end, Gorgeous columns upon entry, large stone fireplace, and split floor-plan. Huge kitchen with large island, walk in pantry, built in ovens, and gas cook-top.
1381 Bourbon
1381 Bourbon Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
6360 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom one and one half bathrooms unit. Unit was recently renovated. Near 1000 sq ft of living space with a small fenced rear patio. Ready for immediate move in. Located within walking distance to shopping and Casinos.
5747 East JABORONDI
5747 East Jaborandi Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2518 sqft
Fully furnished. Turn key with all appliances, linens, dishes, pots and pans etc. Just bring your clothes. Corporate style rental. On the Mountain Falls golf course with one of the best views on the course. Open floor plan.
1440 E. Calvada Blvd. - 1100-1200
1440 East Calvada Boulevard, Pahrump, NV
Studio
$1,405
1653 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Call (775) 537-4096 to learn about our move-in specials Prime corner location next to parking lot with easy access.
