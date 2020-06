Amenities

BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH LV, FEAT. 4 BED 2.5 ON LARGE CORNER LOT. BLINDS & BACKYARD ARE SCHEDULED TO BE DONE SOON. ALL TILE THROUGHOUT 1ST FLOOR, LARGE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & ISLAND. NATURAL WOOD CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & ALSO BRAND NEW WASHER / DRYER INCLUDED! THIS IS LOCATED IN A MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY JUST MINUTES FROM COSTCO, RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES & EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. COME CHECK IT OUT!