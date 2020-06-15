907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201

Amenities

***Rock 2 Upper Level, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo*** - This upper level, partially furnished 2Bed 2Bath Condo is located within the Rock 2 HOA. Tenants will have access to the community swimming pools, picnic areas, & grounds. Appliances included are Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Washer/Dryer. Please contact our office today for a showing. To apply for this property please visit our website at www.erabrokers.com. It can be rented unfurnished if needed. Please ask our office for details.



No Pets Allowed



