Mesquite, NV
907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201

907 Mesquite Springs Drive · (702) 346-7930 ext. 3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

907 Mesquite Springs Drive, Mesquite, NV 89027

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
***Rock 2 Upper Level, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo*** - This upper level, partially furnished 2Bed 2Bath Condo is located within the Rock 2 HOA. Tenants will have access to the community swimming pools, picnic areas, & grounds. Appliances included are Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Washer/Dryer. Please contact our office today for a showing. To apply for this property please visit our website at www.erabrokers.com. It can be rented unfurnished if needed. Please ask our office for details.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 have any available units?
907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 have?
Some of 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
