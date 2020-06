Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Bismark Sapphire 8442 Available 02/01/21 Impressive 4 BR w/Pool and Spa - This gorgeous 4 BR home features a spectacular pool and spa backyard, a giant kitchen with customs upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. The rooms are all spacious and the family room includes a wet bar as well as an entertainment center. Its location in the Southwest puts it next to great shopping and dining options and is just a short drive to the strip.



Please confirm all information is correct and call us to schedule a showing. Rate listed is for a traditional one-year lease. Monthly rental rates available!



(RLNE5161948)