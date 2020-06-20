9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This spacious house, located in Las Vegas Nevada, is a beautiful place to live and a place you can call your own. There are 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a spacious kitchen that is perfect for entertaining and second floor laundry room with a washer and dryer. The house is pet friendly, too, so if you have a dog you can take advantage of the nearby park every day. So what are you waiting for? Take the next step and come see this beautiful house today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.