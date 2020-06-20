All apartments in Enterprise
9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:42 PM

9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue

9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue · (702) 389-8858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89178
Mountain Edge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This spacious house, located in Las Vegas Nevada, is a beautiful place to live and a place you can call your own. There are 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a spacious kitchen that is perfect for entertaining and second floor laundry room with a washer and dryer. The house is pet friendly, too, so if you have a dog you can take advantage of the nearby park every day. So what are you waiting for? Take the next step and come see this beautiful house today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue have any available units?
9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue offer parking?
No, 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue have a pool?
No, 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9373 Fitzwilliam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
