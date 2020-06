Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Bright and airy corner condo in guard gated Park Avenue. Condo has all the goodies; spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and luxurious flooring. High ceilings and split bedrooms make it popular floor plan. Park Avenue has professional on site mgmt and this condois located directly across from 2 story fitness center, tennis and pools. Condo is about 12 minutes away form the airport, Town Aquare, Strip and Raider Stadium.