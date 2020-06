Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This is a totally upgraded 5BR home, the sparkling pool inviting loft and custom paint are just a few features in this home. The bedrooms all include their own balcony and are very spacious. The kitchen features a granite island and raised oak cabinets and the whole house and has top of the line appliances It's located in a perfect location just off the 215 Beltway providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, and the new Raiders stadium.