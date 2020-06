Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ideal South West Location, down the street from Switch Data Center Inc. Gated community, includes all appliances, maintenance free backyard, all tile flooring downstairs and wood laminate on second floor bedrooms and laundry room. Large master with walk in closet and private bath, secondary bedrooms share second bath. Laundry upstairs, 2 car garage. Move in ready, no smokers. No Cats, submit on very small dog only, owner will have to approve.