7359 Rani Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool

MID CENTURY MODERN SINGLE STORY REMODELED HOME WITH POOL ON ALMOST 1/2 ACRE - STUNNING MID CENTURY MODERN REMODEL IN THE SOUTHWEST ON ALMOST 1/2 ACRE WITH POOL AND RV/BOAT PARKING*GATED COURTYARD ENTRY TO THIS SINGLE STORY BEAUTY* ORIGINAL STONE FIREPLACE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS GREET YOU AS YOU ENTER* OPEN LAYOUT WITH BACKYARD VIEWS, GAMEROOM, AND BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN* LED LIGHTING* QUARTZ COUNTERS AND BRASS BACKSPLASH W/ CUSTOM CABINET HANDLES* SUBWAY TILED SHOWER BATH WITH BRASS FIXTURES* DEEP COMFORTABLE SOAKING TUB IN MASTER BATH W/ SHOWER* CEILING FANS* COVERED REAR PATIO* HAND PAINTED WALLPAPER* ALL NEW BATH BRASS FIXTURES AND VANITIES* POOL AND YARD SERVICES INCLUDED*



No Pets Allowed



