Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct

7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct · (702) 386-6122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct, Enterprise, NV 89118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Jones Crossing- Brand New American West - Beautiful American West home in Jones Crossing, southwest valley. Upgraded kitchen opens to living room. Good cabinet space, granite counters. Master Suite with walk in closet, upgraded bath with granite counters and surrounds. Secondary bedrooms are good size. Great access to South Strip, McCarran, and area shopping and dining. Ground floor is ideal for roommate situation or multi-generational living, as it features its own living room, with counter space and cut out for small refrigerator, attached bedroom and full bathroom.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5851923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct have any available units?
7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct have?
Some of 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct offer parking?
No, 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct have a pool?
No, 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct have accessible units?
No, 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
