7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct

Jones Crossing- Brand New American West - Beautiful American West home in Jones Crossing, southwest valley. Upgraded kitchen opens to living room. Good cabinet space, granite counters. Master Suite with walk in closet, upgraded bath with granite counters and surrounds. Secondary bedrooms are good size. Great access to South Strip, McCarran, and area shopping and dining. Ground floor is ideal for roommate situation or multi-generational living, as it features its own living room, with counter space and cut out for small refrigerator, attached bedroom and full bathroom.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5851923)