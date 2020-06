Amenities

REDUCED...Great location close to shopping and 215 frwy. Newer carpet and flooring. All appliances. Good size backyard. Formal living and den downstairs with family room off spacious kitchen. Master is large with good size walk in closet. Secondary rooms are oversized. The second bedroom can be used as a large bonus/game/or theater room. Or master sized bedroom with 2 closets! Very cute house for a great price!