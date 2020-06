Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3bd 2.5 bth - Two Story Home! - Warm cozy 3 bedroom home in the southwest. Downstairs has a great open layout with tile floors throughout. Kitchen also has an open feel with breakfast bar. Neutral colors and lots of light add to the pleasant feeling in this home. Enjoy the beautiful banister and soft carpet as you head upstairs. Once upstairs, a large loft, laundry room and 3 nice size rooms all await you along with lots of light from all the windows. A must see home.



