Amenities

media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities media room

Spacious home in Southern Highlands - 3 beds up and laundry upstairs. There is a large loft upstairs which is perfect for a play room; office; media room and master suite is large. The master bathroom has a separate shower and tub. There is a large living room attached to spacious dining area and breakfast bar. Tenant occupied until end of May.



Here are the procedures for tenant occupied properties: https://ifindproperties.com/tenant-occupied-properties/



Be advised minimal requirements are 650 credit score, $4500 gross income and at least one year of rent history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5087668)